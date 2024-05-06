PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PACS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:PACS opened at $25.30 on Monday. PACS Group has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $25.72.

In related news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $33,749,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,754,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,845,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

