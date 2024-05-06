Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Robert W. Baird

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

NYSE OMI opened at $18.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,277.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Owens & Minor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Owens & Minor by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,779 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 43,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

