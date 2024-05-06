Ordinals Trading 6.2% Lower This Week (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for $38.66 or 0.00060943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $811.78 million and $184.19 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ordinals has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 39.83784008 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $112,397,416.41 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

