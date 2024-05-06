NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bankshares

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NFI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.25.

Shares of NFI traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 245,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,006. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$8.35 and a 1-year high of C$14.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.21. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NFI Group will post 0.2266807 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup bought 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$48,213.75. In other news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup bought 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$48,213.75. Also, Director Richard Paul Davies bought 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,846.90. Insiders have bought a total of 64,228 shares of company stock valued at $734,754 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

