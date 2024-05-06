NeueHealth (NEUE) & Its Peers Financial Review

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NeueHealth to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of NeueHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 64.3% of NeueHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NeueHealth and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 NeueHealth Competitors 94 1125 2574 99 2.69

Profitability

NeueHealth presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.00%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 15.72%. Given NeueHealth’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeueHealth is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares NeueHealth and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeueHealth -71.23% N/A -1.21% NeueHealth Competitors -0.07% -2.39% 0.03%

Volatility and Risk

NeueHealth has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeueHealth’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeueHealth and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeueHealth $1.16 billion -$1.15 billion -0.04 NeueHealth Competitors $80.60 billion $2.78 billion 9.14

NeueHealth’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NeueHealth. NeueHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NeueHealth rivals beat NeueHealth on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

NeueHealth Company Profile

NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics. It operates risk-bearing clinics under the Centrum Health, AssociatesMD, and Premier Medical Associates brand names. The company also offers integrated system care solution, such as embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services; and chronic care management, transitions of care, and referral management services. The NeueSolutions segment enables providers and medical groups to succeed in performance-based arrangements; and participates in the centers for healthcare access to medicare beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

