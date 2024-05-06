Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Lowered to $32.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $29.03. 3,666,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993,494. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $42.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 29.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 319,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 94,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 63.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 357,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 139,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

