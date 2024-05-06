Monness Crespi & Hardt Trims Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Target Price to $165.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GPN. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.00.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.90. 580,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,166. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Global Payments by 77.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

