Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Earnings Results

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Microchip Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-0.56 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.480-0.560 EPS.
Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.40 on Monday, reaching $93.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,033,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,562. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.06%.
Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology
In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
