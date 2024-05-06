Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 49,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 0.1 %

PYPL traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.61. 10,548,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,500,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average of $60.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

