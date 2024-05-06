Metis Global Partners LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,464 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360,775 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,003,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after buying an additional 483,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,316,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,203,000 after buying an additional 554,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,827,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,232,000 after buying an additional 428,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.39. 7,677,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,560,270. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $49.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

