Merit Financial Group LLC Has $847,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $132.57 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.40.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.