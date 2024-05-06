MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $178,000 in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Option Care Health by 10.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPCH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Option Care Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.02. 1,083,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,198. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.