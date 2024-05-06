MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $159,000 in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after purchasing an additional 62,880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Rambus by 1,326.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,190,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rambus by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 69,895 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Stock Up 1.6 %

RMBS traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,263. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.89 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rambus news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $487,304.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,948.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,084 shares of company stock worth $7,408,298 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

See Also

