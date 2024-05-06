MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,565 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Universal Health Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.79.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.15. 781,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.22. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $183.61.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

