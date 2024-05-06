MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Truist Financial

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $109.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $96.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.85.

MasTec Stock Performance

MasTec stock opened at $101.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -727.14 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average is $73.09. MasTec has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

