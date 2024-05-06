Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.45-8.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.51. The stock had a trading volume of 523,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,945. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $134.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average is $89.24.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VAC

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.