Marchex (MCHX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Marchex to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 million. On average, analysts expect Marchex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marchex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHX

Marchex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.