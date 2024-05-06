Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 97,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

LOW stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.97. 366,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,172. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.10. The company has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

