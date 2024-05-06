Leuthold Group LLC Acquires 309 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $343.21. 304,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.55.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

