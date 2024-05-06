Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.79. The stock has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

