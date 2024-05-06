Kingstone Companies (KINS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Kingstone Companies has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ KINS opened at $4.23 on Monday. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

