KeyCorp Raises MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $113.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $104.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.08.

Get MasTec alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTZ

MasTec Trading Up 3.9 %

MTZ traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.82. The stock had a trading volume of 405,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,862. MasTec has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -756.21 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.09.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MasTec by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in MasTec by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 33,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.