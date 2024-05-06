Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Acquires $24,879.50 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.54 per share, with a total value of $24,879.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,493.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kemper Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE KMPR traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.48. 470,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 257.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
