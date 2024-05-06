Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Acquires $24,879.50 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.54 per share, with a total value of $24,879.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,493.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kemper Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE KMPR traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.48. 470,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Institutional Trading of Kemper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 257.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

