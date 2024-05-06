Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

KPTI remained flat at $1.13 on Monday. 260,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,624. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.79.

Insider Activity at Karyopharm Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $94,149.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $94,149.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 27,687 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $32,393.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at $473,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,331 shares of company stock valued at $206,118. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Karyopharm Therapeutics

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.