Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.20. 1,461,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,398,507. The stock has a market cap of $356.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 108,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 79,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 212,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

