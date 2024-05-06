Itron’s (ITRI) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $109.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $103.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITRI. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Itron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Itron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Shares of ITRI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Itron has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $108.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.64.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,418,844.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,467 shares of company stock worth $2,752,520. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $24,504,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 517.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after buying an additional 206,729 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,654,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,372,000 after acquiring an additional 142,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 216,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 126,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

