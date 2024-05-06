iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.00

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.00 and last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 3092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.65.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $916.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,792,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,869,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,889,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

