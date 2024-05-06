Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $156.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,724. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.02. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,832 shares of company stock worth $21,499,127 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

