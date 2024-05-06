Insider Selling: AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) CFO Bernice Bell sold 2,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $18,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 307,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bernice Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00.

AGNC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.54. 9,006,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,887,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

