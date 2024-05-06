IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Up to $3.59

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $3.71. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 1,142,362 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 250.5% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after buying an additional 23,485,183 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 35,778,309 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358,444 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,972,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,053,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,642,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

