Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

NYSE:HII traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.06. The stock had a trading volume of 80,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,224. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $193.38 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,024 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

