Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $135.17

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $135.17 and last traded at $133.50, with a volume of 25125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.01.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,459,000 after purchasing an additional 143,560 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,123,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,761,000 after purchasing an additional 978,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,714,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,583,000 after buying an additional 46,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

