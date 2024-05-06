HC Wainwright Boosts Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target to $3.00

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 84.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VERU. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Veru in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $1.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. Veru has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.92.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Veru had a negative net margin of 405.04% and a negative return on equity of 257.92%. The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Veru will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Veru by 12.5% during the first quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 412.4% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,584,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

