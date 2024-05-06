Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOPE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 1.6 %

LOPE stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,912. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.94. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.