Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $307,000 Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3,036.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 402,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 389,742 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 178,998 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8,010.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 466,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 460,848 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 129,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,477,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 188,668 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MUFG traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.21. 2,177,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,806. The company has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

