FGI Industries (FGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. FGI Industries has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. FGI Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

FGI Industries Price Performance

Shares of FGI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306. The company has a market cap of $11.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. FGI Industries has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.01.

FGI Industries Company Profile

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.