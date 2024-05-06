FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Sells $1,870,897.28 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FDS stock traded up $7.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $436.08. 199,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,885. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.96 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $446.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

