Evercore ISI Cuts Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target to $9.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STEM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $2.50 price target (down from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.20.

NYSE STEM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.40. 7,006,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,769,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Stem has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Stem had a negative net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stem will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 24,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $45,145.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 212,910 shares in the company, valued at $398,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 24,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $45,145.54. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 212,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William John Bush sold 24,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $44,945.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 390,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,705.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 130,418 shares of company stock worth $238,045 and have sold 578,097 shares worth $1,291,013. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stem by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 43,859 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Stem by 303.9% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Stem by 39.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

