Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $315.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $291.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESS. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.50.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $250.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.34 and a 200-day moving average of $232.99. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $253.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

