Ecolab (ECL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) recently:

5/1/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $238.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $256.00 to $257.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $232.00 to $243.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $227.00 to $234.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $233.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Ecolab was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $216.00.

4/10/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $237.00 to $256.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Ecolab had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Ecolab is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ECL opened at $227.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $231.86.

Get Ecolab Inc alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.