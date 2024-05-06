DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given New $30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.03. 424,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -63.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $41.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $114,207,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,457 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,830,000 after buying an additional 1,998,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,640,000 after buying an additional 1,419,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,061,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,922 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

