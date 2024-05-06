Danimer Scientific (DNMR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Danimer Scientific to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a negative net margin of 333.03%. On average, analysts expect Danimer Scientific to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Danimer Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE DNMR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.80. 120,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 6.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Danimer Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Danimer Scientific from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNMR
Danimer Scientific Company Profile
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Danimer Scientific
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.