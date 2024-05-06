Danimer Scientific (DNMR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Danimer Scientific to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a negative net margin of 333.03%. On average, analysts expect Danimer Scientific to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Danimer Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DNMR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.80. 120,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 6.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Danimer Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Danimer Scientific are set to split before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. The 4-3 split was announced on Friday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 10th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Danimer Scientific from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNMR

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.