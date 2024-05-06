CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CBAY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.65.

CBAY stock remained flat at $32.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,430. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.32.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

