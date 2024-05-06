CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 366.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,268 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $7.60 on Monday, hitting $317.81. 2,897,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.40 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 872.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

