CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Up 0%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.16 and last traded at $55.90. 465,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,756,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRSP. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.48.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,134,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,017,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,575,000 after acquiring an additional 51,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,661,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

