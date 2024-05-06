Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,455 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.7 %

FI traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

