Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,160 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 698,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 524,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.70. 437,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,638. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

