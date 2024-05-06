Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 280 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,431 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.08. 1,121,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.23 and a 200-day moving average of $112.09.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

