Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 111 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,833 shares of company stock worth $88,270,051 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded up $17.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $596.97. 3,680,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.03 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $602.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.