CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Lowered to $165.00 at CIBC

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Get CGI alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GIB

CGI Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE GIB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.47. 66,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,413. CGI has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day moving average of $107.01. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CGI by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in CGI by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CGI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.